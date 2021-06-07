Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania congratulates the nearly 2,300 students who were named to the spring 2021 dean’s list.
“A full-time student whose semester GPA (grade-point average) is 3.5 or higher in 12 or more semester hours of course work for which a grade or grades are received” are named to the BU dean’s list, including the following:
Madelyn Beasley from Greensburg, a digital forensics major.
Dakota Carroll from Derry, a professional sales and marketing major.
Kaylin Myers from Ligonier, a ASL/English interpreting major.
