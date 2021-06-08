The United Presbyterian Church, 137 N. Walnut St., Blairsville, announced a time change for its in-house and online worship.
Summer worship will begin 10 a.m., an hour earlier than usual, according to the Rev. Timothy Monroe, host minister.
Livestream access is available on the website www.r-church.com and through the Facebook page at The United Presbyterian Church of Blairsville. All are welcome.
