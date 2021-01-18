HARRISBURG — Siblings 17-year-old Elizabeth and 13-year-old John Bruner of Blairsville dominated their respective age-group categories at last week’s 2021 Pennsylvania Farm Show Skill-a-thon, testing their general knowledge of livestock and poultry management.
Other area first-place finishers included Krista Skovira of Acme.
Skill-a-thon competitors were given a written test of their knowledge of raising 10 species: draft horses, sheep, swine, beef, meat goats, dairy cattle, dairy goats, alpacas, poultry and rabbits.
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture said the competition is aimed “to recognize and encourage youth who have acquired fundamental knowledge of livestock management.” Competitors were judged in two age divisions: Division I (youth born in 2001-05) and Division II (youth born in 2006-11).
Competitors are asked a series of questions on topics such as quality assurance and health, meat identification, equipment identification and use, feeds, feeding and nutrition, and management.
Area place-winners for each species test and age group included:
Draft horses — Division II, first place, John Bruner, Blairsville;
Sheep — Division I, first place, Elizabeth Bruner, Blairsville, third place, Abigail Bruner, Blairsville; Division II, first place, John Bruner, Blairsville;
Swine — Division I, first place, Elizabeth Bruner, Blairsville, fifth place, Abigail Bruner, Blairsville; Division II, fourth place, John Bruner, Blairsville;
Beef — Division I, first place, Elizabeth Bruner, Blairsville, second place, Sadie Richter, Acme;
Meat goats — Division I, first place, Elizabeth Bruner, Blairsville, second place, Abigail Bruner, Blairsville; Division II, first place, John Bruner, Blairsville;
Dairy cattle — Division I, first place, Elizabeth Bruner, Blairsville; Division II, first place, John Bruner, Blairsville;
Dairy goats — Division I, first place, Elizabeth Bruner, Blairsville; Division II, third place, John Bruner, Blairsville;
Alpacas — Division I, first place, Elizabeth Bruner, Blairsville, second place, Abigail Bruner, Blairsville; Division II, first place, John Bruner, Blairsville;
Poultry — Division I, first place, Elizabeth Bruner, Blairsville, fourth place, Abigail Bruner, Blairsville; Division II, first place, John Bruner, Blairsville;
Rabbits — Division II, first place, Krista Skovira, Acme.
The Pennsylvania Farm Show featured hundreds of online educational and entertaining events and resources.
The virtual 2021 Farm Show was held Jan. 9-16 on the Pennsylvania Farm Show Facebook, Instagram and on the Pennsylvania Cable Network.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.