Strategic leadership appointments have been made at the Diocese of Greensburg and Catholic Charities.
Bishop Larry J. Kulick, JCL, Tuesday announced the appointment of Carolyn A. Cannizzaro as director of Pro-Life Advocacy at Catholic Charities and Holly E. DiCesare, Esq., as the director of The Catholic Foundation.
• Cannizzaro, who chairs 2022 Diocesan Women’s Conference “Spirited” scheduled for November, joins Catholic Charities as the director of Pro-Life Advocacy. In this new role, Cannizzaro will develop programming that positions the diocese and parishes as a focal point for resources and support for mothers in need across the four counties of the diocese. She will also provide truth in church teachings about pro-life issues and will work to inform and garner support and resources from both state and federal elected officials.
“Carolyn’s role is incredibly important at this time because she will develop a coordinated effort between our parishes and community based organizations so that Catholic Charities can be a resource to mothers facing unexpected pregnancies and to provide support to them and their families with the love and compassion of Christ,” said Melaney Hegyes, managing director of Catholic Charities.
A native of the state of California, Cannizzaro is a graduate of Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles with a bachelor’s degree in education. She earned her master’s degree in education administration in 2009 from Concordia University in Irvine. She and her husband, Andy, live in Rostraver Township, where they are parishioners at St. Anne Parish.
• As director of the Catholic Foundation of the Diocese of Greensburg, DiCesare will oversee the operations of the foundation, which is the philanthropic branch of the diocese. The Catholic Foundation supports the pastoral, educational and social service ministries for the diocese.
In making the announcement, Bishop Kulick said DiCesare will be “a tremendous asset” for the diocese and the Catholic Foundation. “Holly’s background will help us cultivate the financial resources needed to support many of the programs funded through the foundation such as the international priest program, training and materials for Lay Ministers, and the support of our retired priests,” Bishop Kulick added.
DiCesare joins the diocese with more than a decade of legal experience. Most recently, she was an associate with the law firm of Pietragallo, Gordon, Alfano, Bosick & Raspanti, LLP. Her practice focused on general corporate law, health law, bankruptcy, creditors’ rights and real estate matters. She has been instrumental in health law issues, specifically the creation of telemedicine programs for her clients and the navigation of their rules and regulations across the country.
A graduate of the University of Pittsburgh School of Law, DiCesare also has a degree in political science from the University of Maryland at College Park, where she graduated with highest honors. She is admitted to practice law before the Pennsylvania Superior Court and in the Western District of Pennsylvania. “I am looking forward to utilizing my skills, not only my legal experience, but also my fundraising experience,” Dicesare said. “This is such an exciting opportunity for me because there are not many positions that combine these two skills and I am excited to start and to get to know the clergy and the faithful within our diocese.”
DiCesare will join the Catholic Foundation on July 1, 2022, under the direction of Managing Director Paul Puleo.
“Holly’s experience in the legal profession and her connection to the diocese uniquely qualifies her for her new role,” Puleo said.
DiCesare and her husband, Jacob DiCesare, DO, have three boys who are students at Aquinas Academy in Greensburg. The family lives in Greensburg and belongs to Blessed Sacrament Cathedral Parish.
