Bishop Kulick visiting with Pope Francis in Rome

Bishop Larry J. Kulick, JCL, sixth bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg, traveled to Rome on Sunday, Sept. 11, for the first time as a new bishop.
He will attend a Catholic educational institute for new bishops to learn more about shepherding in a post-pandemic world. On his last day in Rome, Bishop Kulick will attend Mass celebrated by Pope Francis followed by an audience with the Holy Father at the Vatican.
New-bishop school, sometimes known by the light-hearted nickname “baby bishop school,” includes presentations on evangelization, communication, canon law and diocesan administration, among others.
The seminar is normally held annually, but was canceled for the last two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic. More than 150 Catholic bishops attended the first weeklong session in Rome, which ended Thursday, Sept. 8. This week, Bishop Kulick is among 170 new bishops who were ordained in 2019, 2020, 2021 and 2022.
“I’m looking forward to this opportunity to meet with other newly ordained bishops and to see more firsthand the workings of the Universal Church. Of course the highlight will be meeting the Pope and having Mass with him,” Bishop Kulick said.
Kulick was ordained and installed as bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg on Feb. 11, 2021. Bishop Kulick is a native of Leechburg. The course he is attending is being held at the Pontifical Athenaeum Regina Apostolorum, a Catholic educational institute directed by the Legionaries of Christ, located about 4.5 miles from the Vatican.
Bishop Kulick’s Facebook page will be updated regularly with pictures from his trip.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.