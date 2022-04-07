Current birthday photos for children 1-16 should be submitted a week in advance to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz. Email color photos to lb.society@verizon.net as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and at least 3-by-5 in size. If resolution is below 200, we need a bigger photo. There is a $10 charge; make check payable to Latrobe Bulletin and write “child’s birthday” on the memo line. Include child’s name, birth date; parents’, grandparents’ names and towns or townships where they reside; child’s siblings’ names; party plans, and submitter’s phone number after 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
Birthdays for children 1-16
