Birthday photos for children 1 through 16 should be submitted a week in advance to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz.
Email color photo to lb.society@verizon.net as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and at least 3-by-5 in size. If resolution is below 200, we need a bigger photo.
There is a $10 charge; make check payable to Latrobe Bulletin and write “child’s birthday” on the memo line of the check.
Include child’s name, birth date; parents’, grandparents’ names and towns/townships where they reside; child’s siblings’ names; brief party plans, and submitter’s phone number after 5 p.m. Sunday through Thursday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.