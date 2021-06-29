Big Brothers Big Sisters plan 'Luau on the Lanes'

Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region is bringing the energy and fun to its reimagined Bowl for Kids Bowl-A-Thon, on Friday, July 30, and Sunday, Aug. 1, at Hillview Bowling Lanes in Greensburg with a new theme and experiences for both adults and children.
It is dubbed “Luau on the Lanes.” BBBSLR is now offering two options for attendees ― an adult-only Happy Hour Bowl and a Family Bowl party. The Happy Hour Bowl adult event scheduled for Friday, July 30, boasts “bowling, beer, food, raffles, signature drinks and even a memory making hula lesson.”
Just two days later, the agency is hosting its Family Bowl, which will have “bowling, outdoor games and booths, food and drinks, raffles, live entertainment, an appearance and sing-along with a special character guest,” and an opportunity to buy and tie-dye an event shirt. Both parties will have trophies.
“We’re always trying to improve and that’s especially true when it comes to our events,” said BBBSLR Community Relations and Events Director Ali Iezzi. “If you come to one of our parties, you know you are going to have a good time.”
Participants can simply pay the registration fee ($75 for Happy Hour Bowl or $30 adult and $15 child fee for Family Bowl), or fundraise to earn prizes and make a bigger impact.
“With a waiting list of over 130 children, we are truly needed in the community. By supporting the event, especially by fundraising, people can help us get these youth served,” Iezzi added.
For further information, contact Iezzi at 724-837-6198 or by email ALI@BBBSLR.ORG.
Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region, a nonprofit organization located in Greensburg, focuses on creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships between children facing adversity (Littles) and adult volunteer mentors (Bigs).
The agency has three evidence-based programs that are proven to help youth avoid risky behaviors, build stronger relationships, do better in school, and have greater self-confidence.
The local agency opened in 1975 and serves Westmoreland and Fayette counties. The organization currently supports more than 100 mentoring relationships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.