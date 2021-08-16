Big Brothers Big Sisters of Laurel Region named Agency of the Year

On July 1 as part of its annual Bigger Together conference, Big Brothers Big Sisters of America recognized area nonprofit Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region as the national Agency of the Year in the Small Agency category.
Four BBBSA affiliates in the Small, Medium, Mid-Large, and Large Agency categories were chosen from 279 BBBSA agencies across the United States.
This award recognizes the agencies that have "demonstrated consistent and exponential growth in the children and families served in their community." During the preceding year, Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region achieved that growth with its "investment in assessing community needs, strategically tuning its focus to meet those needs, and innovating in program delivery. While this recognition would be significant in any year, the challenges introduced by the COVID-19 crisis make it especially noteworthy."
“Just like everyone else, we were devastated when the pandemic hit," said Executive Director Stephanie Babich Mihleder. "We knew that our clients would need support more than ever. We worked around the clock to adapt our methods and keep the lines of communication open with Littles and families, ensuring that our agency would not only survive, but thrive.”
Despite the hurdles, BBBSLR delivered "record-breaking mentoring match numbers, debuted several innovative fundraising ideas, devised a variety of unique strategies for volunteer recruitment, and launched a new program ― Big Futures ― to help youth successfully transition into adulthood."
“It was incredible to watch our staff, board, and volunteers come together to prevail during such a difficult time,” said board President Chuck Shoff. “This recognition as Agency of the Year is a welcome validation of our operational and strategic initiatives, and we look forward to serving even more children and families in our community.”
For further information, contact Miheleder at 724-837-6198 or by email at Stephanie@BBBSLR.org
BBBSLR is a nonprofit organization located in Greensburg that focuses on "creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships between children facing adversity (Littles) and adult volunteer mentors (Bigs). The agency has three evidence-based programs that are proven to help youth avoid risky behaviors, build stronger relationships, do better in school, and have greater self-confidence."
The area agency opened in 1975 and serves Westmoreland and Fayette counties. The organization currently supports more than 100 mentoring relationships.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.