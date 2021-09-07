Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region has announced a new event, BIG Night Out, a celebration in support of its mentoring programs for children and families in our community. When new leadership and staff took over the agency less than two years ago, they dove into improving and enhancing every aspect ― including its events.
This year, BBBSLR has reimagined its Celebration of Mentoring dinner and transformed it into a gala titled BIG Night Out. This year's theme is "A Night Under the Big Top" and boasts performances, drinks, dinner, dancing, auctions and more. The master of ceremonies is Brad Broman, who is connected with "Hamilton" and "Hello Dolly" on Broadway, and the evening will include a number of performers such as aerialists from FitnessEnvi by Aubrey Worek.
“There has never been a more important time to support the children in our community,” said Executive Director Stephanie Mihleder. “This event gives the community a chance to do just that while having an incredible night.”
BBBSLR’s circus-themed gala will also give attendees the opportunity to take the trip of their dreams. By partnering with AmFund, a special auction has been created featuring eight travel packages for attendees to bid on. From the tropics of Costa Rica to the castles of Ireland and the Northern Lights in Iceland, there will be a trip for everyone. These trips can be taken anytime within the next three years and include airfare and deluxe accommodations for two guests. Details on the travel packages can be found at www.BBBSLR.org.
"We are putting all of our energy and creativity into making this the premier occasion of the region," said Executive Director Stephanie Mihleder. The event will take place on Friday, Oct. 1, at Antonelli Event Center. Tickets are $80 with an opportunity for special VIP tickets priced at $125. Learn more about the gala and find the event registration link on the homepage of the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Laurel Region website.
BBBSLR is a nonprofit organization located in Greensburg that focuses on "creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships between children facing adversity (Littles) and adult volunteer mentors (Bigs). The agency has three evidence-based programs that are proven to help youth avoid risky behaviors, build stronger relationships, do better in school, and have greater self-confidence."
The local agency opened in 1975 and serves Westmoreland and Fayette counties. The organization currently supports more than 100 mentoring relationships.
