Two Benedictines from St. Vincent Archabbey, Unity Township, were ordained to the priesthood on Saturday, June 10, by the Most Rev. Larry J. Kulick, JCL, bishop of the Diocese of Greensburg in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, Unity Township.
The monks are the Rev. Celestine Xu, OSB, of Shanghai, and the Rev. Gregory Visca, OSB, of Valrico, Florida.
• Father Celestine came to St. Vincent Archabbey in 2015 and made solemn vows on July 11, 2019. He was ordained to the diaconate on May 14, 2022, in St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica by Bishop Kulick. Following his ordination he was assigned to serve as deacon at Christ the King Parish, Leechburg, and St. Gertrude Parish, Vandergrift.
Father Celestine earned the Master of Divinity degree from St. Vincent Seminary in 2023.
• Father Gregory, the son of Michael and Victoria Visca of Valrico, Florida, entered St. Vincent Archabbey as a novice in 2018 and made first profession of vows on July 10, 2019. He began studies at St. Vincent Seminary in 2019, in the Master of Divinity degree and ordination program, and is also working toward a Master of Arts degree in monastic studies. In 2021 he was assigned to teach theology at Benedictine Military School in Savannah, Georgia.
Father Gregory returned to St. Vincent in the fall of 2022 to complete his studies for the priesthood. He was ordained to the diaconate on Nov. 26, 2022, by Bishop Kulick.
