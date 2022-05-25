Benedictine monk marking 50th anniversary

The Rev. Cyprian Constantine, OSB, is celebrating 50 years of vows as a Benedictine monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, Unity Township, in 2022. He is a native of Boulder, Colorado, where he began the study of piano and violin at an early age.
Father Cyprian earned the Bachelor of Music Education degree in 1971 at the University of Colorado, where he studied violin with Oswald Lehnert and organ with Don Vollstedt. He then entered St. Vincent Archabbey, where he professed his final vows as a Benedictine in 1975. He earned the Master of Divinity degree from St. Vincent Seminary in 1976 and was ordained to the priesthood in 1977. In the year 2000, he was granted faculties by the Ruthenian Byzantine Rite Archeparchy of Pittsburgh and continues to serve the Divine Liturgy and Byzantine Rite Catholic parishes.
Father Cyprian received the Master of Music degree from Northwestern University in 1979, where he studied organ with Wolfgang Rübsam. Later, he returned to the University of Colorado at Boulder, where he received the Doctor of Musical Arts degree in organ in 1992. While a doctoral student at Colorado University, Father Cyprian was organist/director of music at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Denver and served as organist/choirmaster and parochial vicar for Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Boulder.
He has served in a variety of posts: director of music for Blessed Sacrament Cathedral in Greensburg; instructor in music for St. Vincent College and Seminary; associate director of Admissions and Financial Aid and assistant director of the Opportunity Program at St. Vincent College. For six years, he directed the St. Vincent Camerata, a group specializing in the performance of Medieval and Renaissance vocal and instrumental music.
In 1982, he was chosen by the Benedictine Musicians of the Americas to participate in a study-tour of current liturgical music practices in European Benedictine houses. In 1985, he received a grant from the National Endowment for the Humanities for summer research in Gregorian chant at Catholic University in Washington, D.C. The result of his study was Matins at Cluny for the Feast of St. Peter in Chains, a reconstruction of the service from an 11th-century Cluniac manuscript. This reconstruction was published by the Plainsong and Medieval Society of London.
In 1990, Father Cyprian was invited to serve as secretary to the Abbot Primate of the Benedictine Order, headquartered at the Collegio di Sant’ Anselmo, Rome, Italy. He was on loan to the Archdiocese of Denver from 1993 to 1998. There he was principal organist and associate director of music of the Cathedral Basilica of the Immaculate Conception, chaplain of the Benedictine Abbey of St. Walburga, and was director of liturgy for the Archdiocese of Denver. He also served on the Music Commission of the Archdiocese and was one of the organizers of the local chapter of the National Association of Pastoral Musicians. He also served as an organizer and clinician at the national conventions of the NPM and the American Guild of Organists in Denver.
Father Cyprian has appeared many times as organ recitalist in the St. Vincent College concert series, and in other series around the country: Trinity Episcopal Cathedral, Pittsburgh; St. Patrick’s Cathedral, Harrisburg; the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception, Washington, D.C.; Whatley Chapel at the University of Denver, St. Paul’s and Our Savior’s Lutheran churches, Trinity Methodist and First Baptist churches in Denver; as dedicatory recitalist in Covington, Kentucky, and Baltimore, Maryland. In the summer of 2000, he returned to Rome, Italy, to perform in a concert series in the Basilica at Sant’ Anselmo.
Having returned to St. Vincent Archabbey in 1998, Father Cyprian was named principal organist and instructor in music for the monastery novices, and assistant professor of fine arts. He also served as the director of the Archabbey Schola and monastery choirmaster (1998-2008). In 2004, he was also named director of monastery music. Father Cyprian is also concert master, first violinist and principal keyboardist for the Archabbey Baroque Ensemble. From 2012-18 he served as co-schola director for the archabbey. In 2018 he was named Friday schola director.
In 2013, he was named chair of the music department at St. Vincent College. Father Cyprian served as a consultant on the construction of the new basilica organ, which was dedicated in November 2014, and gave one of the inaugural concerts on the organ the following spring.
During the fall 2001 semester, he served as acting academic dean for St. Vincent Seminary. In 2002, he was named chairman of the fine arts department at St. Vincent College, and in 2003, schola director for St. Vincent Seminary. From 2004 to 2007, he was academic dean of the seminary, until he was named director of liturgical formation (2007-present).
He also serves on the seminary faculty, according to Kim Metzgar, director of archabbey and seminary public relations.
