Benedictine monk marking 25th anniversary

The Rev. Wulfstan Francis Clough, OSB, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, is celebrating the 25th anniversary of his ordination to the priesthood in 2021.
Father Wulfstan was born in Wilmington, Delaware, the son of the late Francis and Margaret (Jones) Clough. He has two sisters, Margaret Cooper of Lewes, Delaware, and the late Kathleen Clymer.
He attended Holy Spirit Elementary School in New Castle, Delaware, and is a 1970 graduate of Salesianum High School in Wilmington, Delaware. He earned a bachelor of arts degree in English and history from the University of Delaware in 1974, a master of arts degree in English from the University of Delaware in 1977, and a doctor of philosophy degree in medieval and renaissance literature and linguistics from the University of Notre Dame in 1984. He also earned a master of divinity degree in theology from St. Vincent Seminary in 1995.
Father Wulfstan entered the Benedictine monastic community of St. Vincent Archabbey on July 1, 1990, and made simple profession of vows on July 10, 1991. He made solemn profession of vows on July 11, 1994, before Archabbot Douglas R. Nowicki, OSB, at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica, and was ordained a priest on June 8, 1996, by the Most Rev. Anthony G. Bosco, bishop of Greensburg, at the basilica.
His service to the monastic community has been as monastery guestmaster (1991-1992), monastery obituarian (1995-2003), research assistant to the archabbot (1991), and member of the Human Resources Council in the 1990s. He resumed his role on the Human Resources Council in 2020. At St. Vincent College he has been a member of the Faculty Council from 1997 to 2003, as well as member of the committee to evaluate the president and provost of the college during that same time period. He was an instructor in the Opportunity Program (1992-1993), part-time instructor in the English department (1992-1996); coordinator of the Logistical Services Committee, Middle States (1996-1997).
He is currently an assistant professor and has served as chair of the department of English. Since 1997, he has been working with the St. Vincent College Common Text Project.
Father Wulfstan was a member of the St. Vincent Seminary Planning Committee (1992-1996); served as acting parochial vicar at Sacred Heart Parish, Jeannette (1996), and has been an assistant chaplain at the State Correctional Institute, Greensburg (1996-2013). Father Wulfstan has been going to Rockview State Correctional Institution, Centre County, over the past 15 years to assist with ministry during the Easter Triduum of Good Friday, Holy Saturday, and Easter Sunday.
He served as curator of the archabbey coin collection (2002-2007).
He was co-editor of “The Vercelli Book Homilies: Translations from the Anglo-Saxon” and has also written miscellaneous scholarly and popular articles. His memberships include the Modern Language Association, the Conference on Christianity and Literature, National Council of Teachers of English, Mythopoeic Society, Notre Dame Alumni Association, Salesianum Alumni Association and Alpha Phi Omega (life member).
