Benedictine monk celebrating 25th anniversary

The Rev. Thomas P. Curry, OSB, pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, St. Marys, and a native of Great Neck, New York, is celebrating 25 years of monastic vows as a Benedictine monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, Unity Township.
He is the son of Mary Lou Curry of Great Neck and the late Thomas P. Curry Sr. His sisters are Mary Elizabeth Williams of Floral Park, New York, and Kathleen Mangels of Valhalla, New York.
Father Thomas is a 1985 graduate of St. Mary’s High School. He received a Bachelor of Science degree in quantitative analysis from St. John’s University in 1989 and studied business at the University of West Florida. He earned the Master of Divinity degree from St. Vincent Seminary in 2002. As a college student, he was named to “Who’s Who Among American Colleges and Universities” in 1989. He is a member of Tau Kappa Epsilon international fraternity and served as secretary and president at the Theta Sigma Chapter at St. John’s University.
He worked as an intern for the Navy Exchange headquarters in Staten Island, New York, after finishing college and was promoted to a buyer position at the Naval Air Station in Pensacola, Florida, in June 1990.
He made his simple profession of monastic vows July 10, 1997, at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica and solemn profession of vows on July 11, 2000. He was ordained to the diaconate on July 13, 2002, and assigned to St. Benedict Parish, Carrolltown, for his deacon internship. He was ordained to the priesthood on May 17, 2003, by Bishop Anthony G. Bosco of Greensburg at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica.
Father Thomas has served as assistant director of vocations and as an assistant in the summer retreat program. He served as parochial vicar (2003-2007) and pastor (2007-2021) of St. Vincent Basilica Parish. In 2021 he was named pastor of Sacred Heart Parish, St. Marys, according to Kim Metzgar, director of archabbey and seminary public relations.
