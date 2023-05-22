Benedictine monk celebrating 25th anniversary

Brother Mark L. Floreanini, OSB, a Benedictine monk of St. Vincent Archabbey, Unity Township, is celebrating 25 years as a Benedictine monk in 2023.
A 1974 graduate of West Branch High School, Beloit, Ohio, and former resident of Alliance, Ohio, he is a son of the late Bruno and Betty Floreanini.
He received an associate degree in fine art from Sinclair Community College in 1987. After graduating he entered St. Vincent Archabbey as a novice, and made his simple profession of vows on July 11, 1998. He earned a bachelor’s degree in studio art from St. Vincent College in 2001, and made solemn profession of vows on July 11, 2001. He earned a Master of Arts degree from St. Vincent Seminary in 2003, and a Master of Fine Arts degree from the Savannah College of Arts and Design in 2005.
He was appointed to the St. Vincent College faculty (2005-present). He has served as assistant guestmaster (1998-1999); assistant manager (1999-2001); manager (2001-2003); consultant (2006) Basilica Gift Shop; assistant director (2000-2003, 2007-2021) in the Archabbey Vocations Office; manager, Gristmill General Store (2002-2003); acting junior master (2011-2012); assistant junior master (2012-2021), and assistant novice master (2019-2021).
Brother Mark founded Archabbey Stained Glass and creates stained glass windows, paints, and does various other forms of art, including making pottery mugs, yarn bowls, spinning wool and crocheting. He is a member of the Loyalhannon Spinning Guild.
