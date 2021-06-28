The Rev. Chrysostom V. Schlimm, OSB, a monk of St. Vincent Archabbey and native of St. Marys, is marking 60 years in the priesthood in 2021.
He is the son of the late Vincent B. and Florence M. (Simbeck) Schlimm. He is one of three children, including Helene (Mrs. J. Alan) Weis of St. Marys and the late Celine M. Schlimm.
He attended St. Mary’s Parochial School and is a 1952 graduate of St. Vincent Preparatory School. He received a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy from St. Vincent College in 1957. He is a member of the Class of 1961 at St. Vincent Seminary, from which he earned a master of divinity degree. He earned a master of arts degree in classical languages from the Catholic University of America in 1964. Father Chrysostom was a participant in the New England Latin Workshop at Tuft’s University (in the summer of 1968), participant in the Vergilian Society Summer School in Italy (1969), and in the summer study in Greece with Seton Hill College (1969). He received a master’s degree in library science from the University of Pittsburgh in 1973.
Father Chrysostom made simple profession of monastic vows on July 2, 1955, and solemn profession of vows on July 11, 1958. He was ordained a priest on June 3, 1961, by Bishop William G. Connare of Greensburg at St. Vincent Archabbey Basilica. Since ordination, he has regularly served as a weekend assistant in many parishes in the dioceses of Greensburg, Pittsburgh, Erie, Altoona-Johnstown in Pennsylvania; Youngstown, Ohio, and the archdioceses of Washington and Baltimore. He was an associate pastor at St. Bruno Parish, South Greensburg, from 1969 to 1970. In the summer of 1979 he was assigned to the Penn State Catholic Center, where he served as a chaplain, and where he evaluated the book collection in the center’s library. He also served as a chaplain for 17 years for pilgrimages sponsored by St. Gertrude Parish, Vandergrift, (1972-1989) and assisted as a director for a few of these. He served as administrator of St. Mary’s Parish, St. Marys, from October 2005 to August 2006.
He served on the faculty of St. Vincent Preparatory School (1964-1965). At St. Vincent College, he was on the faculty, department of foreign languages (1961-1969 and 1970-2018); was a dormitory counselor (1962, 1964-1969, 1974-1977). He became an assistant cataloger at St. Vincent Library from (1970-1983). In January 1984 he was named director of libraries of St. Vincent Archabbey, Seminary and College, (1984-2001), when he was named special collections librarian (2001-2018). He actively served on various college committees through the years and participated in various committee work, including the self-study for both the American Theological Society and Middle States evaluation for the college and St. Vincent Seminary. He served on the seminary faculty (1964-1969, 1984-2018). He became faculty member emeritus in 2018. From 2012 to 2013, he was a consultant for Alumni Affairs. In 2018 he was appointed archabbey guestmaster for archabbey funerals.
His memberships include the Catholic Library Association (1970-1997), where he was an executive board member of the Western Pennsylvania Chapter of the Catholic Library Association (1970 -1989), vice president of the chapter (1983-1985) and chapter president (1985-1987). He was a member of the Classical Association of Pittsburgh and Vicinity (1965-1997), Pennsylvania Classical Association (1964-1997), and has been a member of the Classical Association of the Atlantic States since 1965, The Vergilian Society of America since 1969, the American Library Association since 1985, the Association of College and Research Libraries since 1985, the Pennsylvania Library Association since 1984 and the Pittsburgh Regional Library Center, now Palinet, a library cooperative membership organization.
On April 26, 2001, St. Vincent College awarded Father Chrysostom the Boniface Wimmer Faculty Award for “extraordinary achievements over the past 40 years on the faculty,” and for his service to the library, which included automating the library in 1994 and then upgrading the system to a web and graphics based system, in addition to overseeing the library renovation in 1998-1999.
He was named an Alumnus of Distinction on Aug. 4, 2001, by the St. Vincent Alumni Association, “in recognition of meritorious service and lifelong commitment to St. Vincent.”
Father Chrysostom received the Prep Hall of Fame Faculty Award at the St. Vincent Preparatory School Reunion in 2011.
