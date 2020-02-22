‘Beauty and the Beast’ opens at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre

‘Beauty and the Beast’ opened last weekend at Pittsburgh Ballet Threatre and delighted a packed house on opening night.
The ballet was choreographed by Lew Christensen with a score by Peter Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1958 and premiered at the San Francisco Ballet. It is based on the 18th century fairy tale “Beauty and the Beast” written by Madame LePrince de Beaumont.
Beauty was danced on opening night by PBT Principal Dancer Alexandra Kochis. The beast was portrayed by Alejandro Diaz. Those two are an electrifying combination in any ballet, but they were especially good in this one.
In the ballet, as in the fairy tale, Beauty and her father wander into the beast’s realm. The father picks a rose for his daughter and the enraged beast banishes him and kidnaps her. He attempts to court Beauty, but she is terrified of him and escapes and returns to her father. Stags of the forest come to get Beauty, present her with a rose and lead her back. In the meantime, the beast dies of a broken heart. When Beauty arrives and finds the dead beast, she kisses him and her kiss restores him to life and his original persona of a prince. The pair marry and the kingdom rejoices at the wedding.
While this is a ballet that anyone can enjoy, it is an especially good one to take small children to. It is a story most of them are familiar with because of the Disney movie and it is short enough to keep them from becoming bored. The many children in the audience were thrilled with the performance.
The exceptional scenery and costumes were both the work of Jose Varona. The only flaw in them was that the beast appeared a bit awkward when he was shedding his beast persona for that of the prince.
The highlight of the ballet was the pas de deux by Beauty and the prince in the second act. There is enough difference in size between Kochis and Diaz that he is able to easily raise and hold her airborne with one hand, resulting in an appreciative gasp by the audience.
The ballet runs through Sunday, Feb. 23. For tickets call 412-456-6666 or go to PBT.org. The next ballet will be “Here and Now”’ March 20-29 at the August Wilson African American Cultural Center. The season will end with “Balenchine and Tchaikovsky” April 17-19.
