St. Vincent Basilica Parish, Unity Township, is selling a Snowball Special lottery ticket for the month of January.
Prizes of $100 will be awarded Monday through Saturday with bonus prizes on Jan. 1 and 18 for a total payout of $3,000. Winning numbers are taken from the Pennsylvania Lottery’s daily three digit drawing at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $5 and are available at Joe’s Store (Lawson Heights), Gladys’ Beauty Shop (Donohoe Road), the Plaza News Stand, Studio 30 Salon, Len’s Jewelry Repair Plus, WestLand Chiropractic Clinic or at the parish office.
“The tickets make great stocking stuffers, office grab bag gifts and Christmas card inserts,” said John Szalewicz, staff member, St. Vincent Basilica Parish.
