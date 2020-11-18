The James E. Zundell American Legion Auxiliary Unit 446 of Mount Pleasant will hold its annual Christmas Party and meeting at 6 p.m. Dec. 1. Reservations are not required.
Luncheon orders can be placed from the kitchen menu. Attendees are asked to wear a mask to the meeting.
Current Unit 446 projects include participation in the local Veterans Day Program, support of American Legion projects to benefit local PA Veterans hospitals and programs.
Auxiliary members are reminded to pay their 2021 dues by the end of the year.
