Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania, Fox Chapel, this week announced it partnered with the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation to transform 50 acres of roadside turf into native pollinator meadows.
These new roadside meadows provide vital nesting, foraging and migratory habitats for native pollinators including the monarch butterfly. In the past month, 35 acres of meadow were installed in Indiana County along state Route 119. This past spring, 15 acres were installed in Allegheny County at two sites along I-79.
The pollinator seed mix included 19 native species that will provide three seasons of blooms, beautifying the roadway area while supporting pollinators. Plants that will begin to sprout during the 2023 growing season include three types of milkweed, which is the host plant for the monarch butterfly.
The meadows were installed by RES Inc. using a no-till seed driller. This project was funded in part by the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation’s Monarch and Pollinators Conservation Fund. Additional financial and management support was provided by Columbia Gas / NiSource, according to Rachel Handel, ASWP communications director.
To learn more about Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and its work to support local birds, wildlife and native species, visit www.aswp.org.
