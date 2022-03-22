The Hays Pittsburgh bald eagles welcomed the city’s first eaglet of 2022 on Monday, March 21, just after 8 a.m. (Screen grab below – the eaglet will become more active in the next few hours). Watch the cam here: http://aswp.org/pages/hays-nest
The Hays bald eagles laid three eggs this year. It’s been 37 days since the first egg was laid on Friday, Feb. 11. Bald eagle eggs typically take between 35-38 days to hatch. This is the 16th eaglet that the Hays pair has hatched since 2013; there are two other eggs still in the nest. Now that there is an eaglet and an egg in the nest:
• An adult bald eagle will stay on the nest constantly, with the just-hatched eaglet remaining beneath the adult for warmth. The adults will also continue to incubate the remaining egg.
• The adults will bring back food to the nest for the eaglet, and tear the food into small pieces that the eaglet consumes. The adults will be seen leaning over to feed the eaglet.
The Hays webcam is a collaborative project between Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania and PixCams. This live video feed has been granted a Special Permit by the Pennsylvania Game Commission for educational purposes. PA Game Commission’s mission is “to manage wild birds, wild mammals and their habitats for current and future generations.”
