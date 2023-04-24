Audubon Society of Western Pennsylvania encourages everyone to get outside and enjoy nature!
Birds in western Pennsylvania are beginning to create nests — and over the next few months of watching backyard your birds, you may discover a “baby” bird that is located outside of its nest. ASWP recommends these tips to help the bird remain with its parents:
Birds grow very quickly and sometimes leave the nest before their feathers fully grow out.
When possible, please leave the baby bird alone. That first flight doesn’t always go smoothly — and a bird doesn’t know how to fly until it gives it a try. A bird may flutter to the ground during its first flight.
Parents are usually in the area and ready to help them if needed.
Most birds have multiple chicks and the parents will split their time looking after their brood.
If a baby bird looks to be at risk — if it is out in the direct sun or otherwise exposed to predators or danger — move the bird into a nearby bush or shrub.
Try to use a bush near where you found the chick so that its parents may easily find it.
It’s not true that a mother bird will abandon a chick that has been handled by humans. If you need to move a bird into a bush or shrub, the parents will continue to help it.
Should you find a bird — or any wildlife — with visible injuries, please contact a licensed rehabilitator in your area. There is no need to contact a rehab center for a bird that’s simply fallen out of a nest.
Learn more about birds, native plants and beneficial insects at www.aswp.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.