Christiane Dolores, also known as Madame Dolores, is the current artist taking residence at The Westmoreland Museum of American Art as part of an ongoing partnership with BOOM Concepts. Her residency began in mid-August and will run through Feb. 11, it was announced this week.
As a multi-platform cross-disciplinary artist, Madame Dolores employs sound, vision, text and performance as storytelling tools to create radical, sometimes controversial, cultural engagements. She is also the founding member of the #notwhite collective, a group of 13 femme artists who use their art to make their stories visible as they “excavate histories, expose realities and exorcise oppression.”
“This incredible artist residency opportunity of time, space and resources, which I have not had access to until now, arrives at a pivotal shift in my life as I transition from a career as an arts administrator, to my earlier incarnation as an artist/creative,” commented Dolores about her residency at The Westmoreland.
“We are excited to work with such a dynamic artist and to see the inspiration she draws from The Westmoreland’s permanent collection and the museum’s community during her residency,” stated Erica Knuckles, director of learning, engagement and partnerships.
The Westmoreland’s Artist-in-Residency Program, which features four to six artists annually, emphasizes the museum’s commitment to engaging and supporting Black and marginalized artists, to promoting equity in the arts, and to sharing compelling and meaningful cultural experiences with the regional community. The Museum and BOOM Concepts partnered to create the program, which to date has provided residencies for four artists, including Dolores.
Thomas Agnew, BOOM Concepts co-founder, remarked that, “We are here to help other institutions and organizations build in the areas that they feel like they need some help in. So, we are happy to be able to continue this important work with The Westmoreland and to assist them with realizing their vision,” in regard to his organization’s role in the partnership.
The Westmoreland Museum of American Art Artist-in-Residency Program is presented in partnership with BOOM Concepts and made possible by generous support from The Pittsburgh Foundation.
Learn more at thewestmoreland.org/programs/artist-in-residency-program.
