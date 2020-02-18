Wearable artist Kathryn Hayes of New Florence has been accepted in the 2020 Wearable Art Competition at the 31st annual Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival. Produced by Mancuso Show Management, the festival will take place Feb. 27 – March 1 at the Hampton Roads Convention Center in Hampton, Virginia.
Hayes’ garment, Not Your Grandma’s Linens Anymore, will be on display at the show along with other works, all competing for prize money. Winners will be selected at the show and announced on the M-AQF website, www.quiltfest.com, on Thursday, Feb. 27. Textile and wearable art enthusiasts will have an opportunity to view Hayes’ garment among all the other displays of quilts, wearable and textile art at the event, through March 1.
Fashion is on trend at the 2020 Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival! Featured at the 2020 event are not only the entries to the Wearable Art Competition, but also the garments in Take a Walk on the Wild Side: Art, Music and Humor in Clothing Fashion Show. Attendees will see a display of “art to wear” in the competition and walking the runway.
Mancuso Show Management has several long-running shows annually. Besides the Mid-Atlantic Quilt Festival, MSM hosts Quiltfest, Greenville, South Carolina; World Quilt New England, Springfield, Massachusetts; the Pennsylvania National Quilt Extravaganza, Oaks (Philadelphia area); the Pacific International Quilt Festival in Santa Clara (Bay area), California, and The Quilt & Sewing Fest of New Jersey, Edison (greater New York area), New Jersey. Wearable art competitions are featured in the Mid-Atlantic and Pacific International festivals.
For further information, visit www.quiltfest.com
