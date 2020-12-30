A number of area students were recently named to the dean’s list of St. Vincent College for the fall 2020 semester, according to Dr. John Smetanka, vice president for Academic Affairs. In order to qualify for the dean’s list, a student must achieve a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or better out of a possible 4.0.
The hometowns of members of the dean’s list represented 18 states and five foreign countries including Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Washington, D.C., Delaware, Florida, Idaho, Kentucky, Maryland, North Carolina, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, Vermont, Virginia, West Virginia, Argentina, The Bahamas, China, Hungary and Italy.
Students are listed according to their hometown residence. Each name is followed by the student’s academic major(s).
Acme — Carlie Neiderhiser, engineering; Kimberly Weinman, business data analytics;
Black Lick — Ryan Shirley, marketing;
Blairsville — Kayla Bertolino, accounting; Spencer McKee, finance;
Champion — Brittany Prinkey, criminology, law and society;
Crabtree — Dominic Defabo, international business;
Derry — Zachary Baum, communication; Jake Buhite, computer systems; Wesley Buhite, nursing; Alaina Dorazio, biology; Ava Dorazio, biology; Nickolas Feliciani, computer systems; Brandyn Findish, engineering; Logan Seybold, history education; Haley Smolleck, biology; Danielle Zemba, cybersecurity;
Fairfield — Ellie Powell, digital art and media; Madison Powell, history and theology;
Greensburg — David Ammons, marketing; Colleen Ankney, early childhood education; Christa Answine, accounting; Maria Arcara, computer systems and mathematics; Laura Aston, chemistry education; Alejandro Barlock, middle grade education; Joshua Baumann, history education; Robert Borbonus, management; Reese Capo, engineering; Benjamin Davis, management; Connie DiFrancesco, studio art; Brooke DiLascio, psychology;
Anna Donofrio, integrated science; Nicholas Driscoll, chemistry; Calvin Dziewulski, English; Alexandra Gerstel, international business; Emily Giallonardo, early childhood education; Jesse Gillespie, criminology, law and society; Sydney Green, engineering; Keely Hagofsky, early childhood education; Hannah Haubrick, accounting; Rachael Heater, management; Mary Heberling, English; Madeline Huey, psychology; Mei Jenkins-Andrews, biology;
Jakob Kalp, communication; Ethan Kammerer, early childhood education; Madeline Leasure, marketing; Margaret Loughran, early childhood education; Colten McCutcheon, finance; Scott Meyers, biology; Olivia Moore, environmental science; Joseph Moyer, computer systems; Tristan Moyer, finance and mathematics; Brennen Novotney, biochemistry; Shelley Ohler, management; Sarah Pasko, nursing; Jessica Persin, biology; Kyle Persin, finance and mathematics; Olivia Persin, mathematics and computer systems;
Gabriella Petruccelli, biology; Angela Popovich, psychology; Jacob Rzempoluch, psychology; Gabrielle Sadekoski, early childhood education; Andrew Scott, environmental science; Joseph Shrum, criminology, law and society; Matis Stephens, digital art and media; Antonia Sunseri, biology; Kelsey Tobin, biology; Sydney Weaver, environmental science; Daniel Whirlow, English; Justin Wright, management; Olivia Zulisky, biology
Hostetter — Brett Siko, middle grade education;
Jeannette — Emma Andrasko, accounting; Logan Harshell, finance; Kelsey Hood, management; Makenzee Knott, English; John Meneghini, physics; Christopher Risnear, biology; Abby Stull, nursing; Lauren Turkovich, undeclared;
Kingston — Samantha Kresefsky, psychology;
Latrobe — Carly Augustine, management; Chelsey Bolish, early childhood education; Ashlynn Bryer, accounting; Keegan Burd, digital art and media; Kenzie Burd, accounting; Cameron Cox, management and cybersecurity; Ethan Cox, management; Anna Doelling, biology; Kethrie Heasley, data science; Alyssa Heining, early childhood education; Cera Hissem, criminology, law and society; Taylor Hochard, finance; Levi Keys, politics; Robert Kollar, studio art;
Genevieve LaFosse, communication; John Ludvik, finance; Isabelle Machado, biology; Elisha McCoy, undeclared; Cole McNeil, computer systems; Taylor Myers, integrated science; Amanda Mylant, early childhood education; Hannah Noel, communication; Mary Person, biology; Jennae Popelas, biology; Tyler Roble, management; Joslyn Rodell, history; Joshua Secrist, cybersecurity; Jennifer Singer, early childhood education;
Zachary Smith, physics; Justin Stott, history education; Dominic Ulicne, accounting; Brenna Vallorani, psychology; Anthony Vanden Berk, computer systems; Anthony Vanderelli, engineering; Matthieu West, psychology; Collin Wilson, English; Lauren Zalich, marketing; Xinran Zhang, philosophy and theology.
Ligonier — Taylor Allison, early childhood education; Jacob DeSchepper, biology; Taylor Hall, criminology, law and society; Ayden Kelley, accounting; Andrew Klein, physics; Emily Lentz, biology; John Puschnigg, computer systems; Wade Rashilla, finance and mathematics; Brandon Silvis, biochemistry; Clair Sirofchuck, English and studio art; Wyatt Stouffer, environmental science;
Loyalhanna — Hannah Rudy, engineering;
Mount Pleasant — Arthur Bartlow, engineering; Grant Bartlow, cybersecurity; Andrew Gamrat, accounting; Emily Kraisinger, mathematics/engineering; Jessica Pendrick, digital art and media; Owen Shotts, public policy; Allie Shreffler, environmental science; Gage Smith, information technology; Carrine Soltis, biology; John Yester, mathematics education;
New Alexandria — Abigail Bodner, biology; Carly Bodner, studio art; Caleb Rullo, nursing
New Florence — Thomas Syphan, biochemistry;
Pleasant Unity — Levi Baum, history education;
Saltsburg — Raven Clawson-Marshall, criminology, law and society; Miranda Guthrie, criminology, law and society; Sarah Martin, nursing; Troy Montgomery, management;
Seward — Nicole Fratrich, English.
