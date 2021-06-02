The following students from the Latrobe Bulletin coverage area were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at Grove City College, according to the Grove City campus:
Spencer Simpson of Latrobe (15650)
Nicole Fandel of Greensburg (15601)
Megan Kallock of Greensburg (15601)
Josh Ledyard of Greensburg (15601)
Aly Mapes of Greensburg (15601)
Zackary Spang of Greensburg (15601)
Danielle Young of Greensburg (15601)
Austin Steffey of Ligonier (15658)
Luke Johnson of Mount Pleasant (15666)
Kylie Jasper of Blairsville (15717)
