Students from Westmoreland County were recently recognized as Provost Scholars at Indiana University of Pennsylvania.
Provost Scholar status is achieved when students complete a minimum of 45 semester hours at IUP and have a cumulative grade-point average of 3.5 or higher. Provost Scholar recognition is given only once during a student’s time of study at IUP.
A complete listing of Provost Scholars is available on IUP’s website at www.iup.edu/news-events/news/
Area Provost Scholars include:
Crabtree — William Campbell Gongaware, Sonnie Drive, B.S.Ed. in Spanish Education
Derry — Lauren M. Felix, East 2nd Street, B.S. in Accounting
Greensburg — Nicholas James DiAndreth, Baughman Hollow Road, B.S. in Physical Education and Sport/Exercise Science; Cassidy Lane Dunaway, Highview Place, B.S. in Nursing; Mira Elizabeth Federico, Dunn Road, B.S. in Nursing; Emma Nicole Heider, Totteridge Drive, B.S. in Fashion Merchandising; Keri Lyn Hollenbaugh, Tremont Avenue, B.A. in Psychology; Abigail M. Kubasky, Alderwood Drive, B.S. in Speech-Language Pathology and Audiology; Julie Ann Kucherer, Salisbury Drive, B.S. in Nursing; Natalie Ryan Labuda, Moreland Avenue, B.A. in Spanish; Gillian Angelica Perez, Alice Circle, B.S.Ed. in Spanish Education; Kylee R. Singo, Oakhill Avenue, B.A. in Criminology; Gaige Marton Tarris, East Pittsburgh Street, B.S. in Communications Media/Media Production; Bryony L. Tilzey, Fitzgerald Court, B.S. in Environmental Engineering, BS
Latrobe — Maria Kathryn Cassidy, Ligonier Street, B.S.Ed. in Middle Level Education Grades 4-8/Social Studies; Karley Ann Kovatch, Greenfield Drive, B.S. in Nursing; Marina Nicole Lorenzi, Redwood Circle, B.A. in Spanish; Madeleine D. Stas, Horseshoe Drive, B.S. in Nursing
Ligonier — Timothy J. Valentine, Washington Street, B.S. in Computer Science/Cyber Security
Loyalhanna — Cody M. Dunlap, Latrobe Derry Road, B.A. in Art/Studio; Shayle R. Nemcheck, Latrobe Derry Road, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood and Special Education
New Florence — Rachel L. Horrell, Ross Mountain Parks Road, B.S.Ed. in Health and Physical Education/K-12 Teacher Education; Jordan Rivera, B.S. in Mathematics
Seward — Taylor Nicole Duplin, George Lane, B.S.Ed. in Early Childhood Education
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.