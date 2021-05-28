Edinboro University this week announced it recognized the Edinboro students who were named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester.
The following area students achieved dean’s list honors:
Djay Madden Williams of Latrobe 15650 (Applied Computing)
Jessica Rae Aul of Greensburg 15601 (Art Education)
Drew Michael Kaczmarkiewicz of Latrobe 15650 (Computer Science)
Robert Charles Ansell of Greensburg 15601 (Data Analytics)
Hannah Blackburn of Greensburg 15601 (Early Childhood Education)
Seneca L. Koos of Torrance 15779 (Fine Arts — Applied Media Arts)
Mia Faith Parise of Greensburg 15601 (Fine Arts — Applied Media Arts)
Grace Elizabeth Maust of Ligonier 15658 (Fine Arts — Studio Arts)
Michaela A. Milko of Latrobe 15650 (History)
Annika R. Milko of Latrobe 15650 (Psychology)
Matthew Michael Hogan of Greensburg 15601 (Secondary Education)
Rachael Duncan of Blairsville 15717 (Speech and Hearing Sciences)
In order to attain this highly regarded academic honor, Edinboro students “must maintain a quality-point average of 3.4 or higher, complete a minimum of 12 semester hours of credit and receive no grade lower than a C in any course.”
