19 Oak Street in Latrobe, also known as St. Stephen’s AME Church, is taking food orders through today, Nov. 16, to be picked up or delivered from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21.
Home-baked breads will be available for $3 apiece, with honey beer, cheddar garlic, cranberry/orange and pumpkin flavors available. The sampler, featuring four quarters of each flavored bread of the day, is also available for $3.
Homemade soups are $2 per pint, with chili, pasta Fagioli, chicken corn chowder soup and stuffed pepper available. Chili will also be sold.
Homemade 8-inch pumpkin or sweet potato pies are also being sold for $5. Additionally, the church will offer holiday cranberry/orange relish. Cost is $1.50 for an 8-ounce container.
Additionally, the church will hold a community spaghetti lunch on Nov. 21. The takeout-only meal is $1 and includes spaghetti and meatballs, salad and a roll. Pre-orders are not required for the lunch. To place an order for the food items, call 724-797-8030.
* * *
Deadline for Lifestyles is 9:30 a.m. the day before publication. Monday’s cutoff is 9:30 a.m. Friday. Email Lifestyles items to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz lb.society@verizon.net. Please make sure day, date and names are correct. Include who, what, when, where, why.
