Area DAR chapter lauds 2022 DAR Good Citizens

William Kenly Chapter, National Society Daughters of the American Revolution, recently met at the Latrobe Area Historical Society building to present its annual DAR Good Citizen awards to two students, one from each of the area school districts.
A senior from Greater Latrobe Senior High School and one from Derry Area High School were chosen by the faculty and student body of each school for this honor. The qualities of “dependability, service, leadership and patriotism were used in the selection process,” according the announcement received this week from Mary Ellen Miller, chapter registrar and DAR Good Citizen chairperson.
From Greater Latrobe, Max Angelicchio was chosen as the award recipient. Max is the son of Teko and Jessica Angelicchio of Unity Township. He was chosen as the Trib Total Media Outstanding Young Citizen and was a seven-time Ben Carson Scholar. He participated in track and field, swimming and was president of the Science National Honor Society and the Physics Club. He plans to major in molecular and cellular biology but has not yet chosen his college.
From Derry Area, Abigail Hart was selected to receive the award. She is the daughter of Jamie and Harry Hart of Derry. Abigail has been on the distinguished and high honor rolls throughout high school. She has been a member of the National French Society and Academic Honors Society. She also played softball for eight years. She is interested in drawing, painting and plays the electric guitar and piano. She plans to attend the University of Pittsburgh as a pharmacy major.
The students were guests of honor at the April meeting of the William Kenly Chapter NSDAR and read their essays titled “How do the combined actions of so many good citizens keep our nation running?”
Miller added, “The chapter members are proud to give these prestigious awards to such outstanding students and wishes them well in their future endeavors.”
