Area couple marks 60th anniversary

Today, Aug. 6, marks the 60th wedding anniversary of Janet L. Maxwell and Russell P. McNees Jr. of Latrobe (Unity Township).
The couple was married in Plain Grove Presbyterian Church, Plain Grove. Joined by siblings, parents and Slippery Rock area friends, they shared a celebration meal in the church basement after the ceremony. Afterwards, the couple honeymooned in the Pocono mountains.
Russ was a corporate pilot for Teledyne Vasco Corp. and Janet taught 25-plus years in the Derry Area, Greater Latrobe and Ligonier Valley school districts. They raised three daughters and have four grandchildren who join today, with many local friends, to wish them a happy anniversary.
