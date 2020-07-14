Area couple celebrates golden anniversary

Gene and Theresa Burd celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 11, 2020.
They were married July 11, 1970.
Gene worked for many years as IT director at Indiana Regional Medical Center prior to his retirement. Theresa retired after working as a medical transcriptionist.
During their marriage, they were blessed with two children, Rebecca (Burd) Crimboli and her husband, Frank Crimboli, of Latrobe, and Aaron Burd and his wife Angela (Moore) Burd, also of Latrobe. They have two grandchildren, Joey Crimboli and Gabi Burd.
