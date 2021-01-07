Area couple celebrates 75th

Alfred and Olimpia (Milani) Diana of Bradenville, married Dec. 27, 1945, in Boville Ernica, Italy, recently celebrated their 75th wedding anniversary.
They have four daughters, Mrs. Natalie (Paul) Dunlap of Latrobe, Mrs. Paula (Charles) McNerney of Derry, Mrs. Lucy (Richard) Chuchman of Laurel, Maryland and Mrs. Beth (Don) Fox of Ligonier.
The honorees have eight grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. One grandchild is deceased.
Alfred retired in 2004 after working as a bricklayer and stonemason since coming to America in 1950 with his father. They were later joined in 1954 by their spouses and the oldest daughter.
They settled in Bradenville, where Olimpia has been working as a homemaker ever since.
“We are looking forward to when the family can all safely celebrate,” the family noted.
