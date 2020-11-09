Area couple celebrates 75th anniversary

Ed and Kitty (Doherty) Deglau will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Tuesday, Nov. 10.
They celebrated their 1945 marriage with family and friends at the Deglau farm, where they have lived for the past 70 years near Keystone State Park.
After serving in the U.S. Navy during World War II, Ed worked various mill jobs in Latrobe and at Bergman’s Dairy. He retired from Teledyne.
Kitty worked as a baker at Derry Area High School and Latrobe Hospital, where she retired. Ed and Kitty also operated Deglau’s Campground for 20 years.
Their marriage produced three children, Tim, Kitty and Dave, and adopted daughter, Vern; eight grandchildren, and 13 great-grandchildren. Their greatest joy has been spending time with their family.
Ed and Kitty are active members of Trinity Lutheran Church in Latrobe. Although they are both more than 95 years old, they have remained stubbornly independent, maintaining their home and garden and helping others as much as they can. It’s only recently that they have come to relinquish some of the work to their family and many friends. Their lifetime of giving and helping has yielded a large circle of support and love, all of it beginning with the devotion they have to each other.
