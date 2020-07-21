Paul and Ruth Ann Newhouse of Kingston celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 14, 2020.
The couple’s children, grandchildren, relatives and friends honored them by having a card shower followed by a drive-by party celebration to commemorate their diamond anniversary. Their children and grandchildren would like to thank Paul and Ruth Ann “for a lifetime of loving, caring and sharing.”
