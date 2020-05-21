Area couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Gene and Gladys (Thomas) Percha celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 14, 2020.
There were married on May 14, 1960, in Greensburg, with a very small ceremony, consisting of just a few immediate family members.
During their marriage they were blessed with three children, Robin (Percha) Poole and her husband, Gary Poole of Latrobe, James Percha of Yukon and Tammy (Percha) Evans of Latrobe.
They have seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Gene put in many years of work at Westinghouse in Derry, which later became ICI Industries. He retired from Kennemetal in Latrobe.
Gladys retired after working several years for Latrobe Area Hospital.
The couple’s children offered this message:
“Sailing through the sea of life together, you have seen 60 shores so far, and it’s wonderful to know that you have been each others guiding star.
“We grew up in a home filled with love and warmth, Thanks to you both, we know what love should be.
“Happy 60th anniversary, mom and dad.”
