Area couple celebrates 60th anniversary

Jerry and Kay Shick of Unity Township are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020.
They were married in St. Vincent Basilica, Unity Township.
Jerry worked as a milk sanitarian for the Pennsylvania Deparrtment of Agriculture, from which he retired. Kay, the former Catherine Leone, retired from Bell Atlantic as a telephone operator.
They have three children, Jeffrey of Greensburg, and Kathy and Ronald of Latrobe. Jerry and Kay also have three grandsons, Alan, Jered and Seth.
The couple plans to celebrate their anniversary at home with a family dinner.
