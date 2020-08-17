PSECU, Pennsylvania’s anytime, anywhere digital credit union, has opened the application period for the 25th year of its annual scholarship program. The program awards six scholarships, valued at up to $8,000 each, to graduating high school seniors to help reduce the financial burden of pursuing postsecondary education.
Since its inception, the PSECU Scholarship program has awarded more than half a million dollars in scholarships to more than 140 students.
“At PSECU, we go beyond providing high-quality banking products and services. We also aim to help our members achieve their life goals, like pursuing higher education,” said PSECU President George Rudolph. “We’re proud to once again offer the PSECU Scholarship program – now a quarter of a century running – to support our members in their pursuit of learning. We encourage high school seniors to participate by completing the online application at psecu.com/scholarships.”
Each winner will receive a $2,000 per year scholarship that is renewable for up to four years based on the fulfillment of set academic requirements, including GPA. The total potential value of each scholarship is $8,000 per student.
“We understand that paying for higher education can be a challenge,” said Sara Weiser, PSECU Consumer Education Strategist. “That’s why, in the credit union ‘people helping people’ spirit, we make the annual PSECU Scholarship available for students. It is our hope that through this merit-based support, coupled with offerings from our financial education program — WalletWorks — and our new Online Learning Center, students have the resources they need for success.”
To qualify for the PSECU Scholarship program, applicants must:
Individuals must be a PSECU member by Dec. 31 to be eligible to apply for the 2021 scholarship. Individuals with a custodial account are eligible to apply. Please note that joint owners are not considered members.
Be a graduating senior attending a two- or four-year community college, college, or university. The college or university does not have to be in the commonwealth of Pennsylvania. Students attending a technical school are not eligible.
Completed applications must be submitted by noon on Feb. 26, 2021, to be considered. For more information or to apply, visit psecu.com/scholarships.
