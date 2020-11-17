In the spirit of Fred Rogers’ lessons of helping others, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh has kicked off its 21st Annual Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive, which runs through Dec. 17.
Over the past 20 years, Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh’s Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive has collected more than 42,552 sweaters, distributing them to families in need throughout southwestern Pennsylvania.
With the Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh now temporarily closed to the public because of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the sweater drop off will located outside the front door of the museum, located at 10 Children’s Way, Pittsburgh, PA 15212.
Donors may drop off their new or gently-used, adult and child sized sweaters in collection bins located outside of the museum on the ramp leading up to the front door.
“For decades, Fred Rogers has been an invaluable resource for imparting lessons about giving and sharing to millions of children,” said Jane Werner, executive director of Children’s Museum of Pittsburgh. “It is important to continue the tradition of kindness by holding the sweater drive this year, albeit under difficult circumstances. The Sweater Drive allows us to support those in need in our Greater Pittsburgh neighborhood.”
Between Dec. 18-22 collected sweaters will be distributed to nonprofit agencies that work with families and children throughout the region. The nonprofit partners include: the Presbyterian Churches of the Tri-State Area, The Homeless Children’s Education Fund, and Community Human Services (CHS).
For more information about the 2020 Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood Sweater Drive, visit https://pittsburghkids.org/about/in-the-community, email hi@pittsburghkids.org, or contact the Sweater Donation Hotline at 412-322-5058, ext. 363.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.