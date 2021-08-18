Labor United Celebration will be held at Northmoreland Park on Labor Day weekend, Sunday, Sept. 5, and Monday, Sept. 6. Event hours are 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday.
According to Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation, there will be "lots of fun things to do for the whole family: great music, delicious food, carnival rides, a one-ring circus, games and more."
This event has free admission and free parking.
The Labor United Celebration features musical entertainment for all ages. Taking the stage on Sunday, Thieves will perform a blend of '60s, '70s, '80s and today’s rock music. Bone Jacked will play danceable classic rock and southern rock hits from the 1960s through the 2000s.
On Monday, Labor United Celebration tradition Chuck Blasko and the Vogues will perform their classic hits such as “Turn Around Look at Me” and “Five O’Clock World.” Also performing a variety of big band and jazz music on Monday are The Townsmen Plus One.
There will be plenty of fun rides for children both days. An “All Day Activity Pass” can be purchased for $4, which offers "unlimited use of all of the carnival amusement rides, petting zoo, kiddie train rides, a one-ring circus, numerous bounce houses, NERF obstacle course, and rock climbing wall."
The Zerbini Family Circus is back again with acrobatics, animals, and stunts. Show times are noon, 3:30 p.m. and 5 p.m. each day. An Activity Pass Wristband is required to enter the circus.
Other attractions at the event include bingo, an arts and crafts marketplace featuring more than 50 exhibitors, food and refreshments, and a flea market with more than 120 vendors.
The Labor United Celebration is presented by the Labor United Celebration Inc. and the Westmoreland County Bureau of Parks and Recreation. Northmoreland Park is located in Allegheny Township and is accessible via Route 356 from routes 56, 66 and 28.
Dogs and other pets are not permitted. For more information, call Westmoreland County Parks and Recreation at 724-830-3950 or visit www.co.westmoreland.pa.us/parks.
