The Westmoreland Museum of American Art, in partnership with Westmoreland Cultural Trust, announced plans to cancel the annual Greensburg ArtsWalk event, which was originally scheduled for Saturday, April 25.
In a news release, officials said “two presenting organizations have now decided that selecting a postponement date for some time later in 2020 will not be possible due to the uncertainty of circumstances. Instead, their focus will shift to developing a plan for hosting the event in spring of 2021.”
Greensburg ArtsWalk is an annual event providing the opportunity for attendees to experience the city’s arts scene during a day of discovering the visual and performing arts Greensburg has to offer.
Participants may pick up their map at Seton Hill University Arts Center, The Westmoreland Museum of American Art and Westmoreland Cultural Trust and then set off on a self-guided walking tour of downtown Greensburg to enjoy performances, art activities, artist studio tours and more. ArtsWalk stops include the arts center, the museum, the Trust’s Art in the Alley and Incubator for the Arts studios as well as a number of retailers, restaurants and other businesses in downtown Greensburg.
“We want to let the community know that the museum will resume the presentation of larger-scale events, such as ArtsWalk, when it will be possible to do so in a manner that is safe for all involved,” indicated Joan McGarry, director of education and visitor engagement for the Westmoreland Museum of American Art.
“In addition to now providing a number of opportunities for the public to engage with the museum from home through our website and social media, we are working to determine what different scenarios may look like for future public programming, both on site at the museum and in the community.”
Added Adam Seifert, manager of corporate and community engagement for Westmoreland Cultural Trust: “(The trust) is committed to the safety of our community and to the promotion of arts and culture in Westmoreland County. We are saddened to have to cancel ArtsWalk 2020 and look forward to ArtsWalk 2021.
“We remain committed to providing family-friendly, arts centered events for our community as soon as it is safe to proceed.
“In the meantime, we will continue to create and distribute digital media content to support our local musicians, artists and patrons.”
