Annual Derry Railroad Days set for this weekend

Like virtually everything during the coronavirus (COVID-19) era, Derry Railroad Days will look a bit different in 2020.
The 31st annual event, which celebrates the founding of Derry and its railroad heritage, will again offer a parade, live entertainment, food and more this weekend. However, two popular Railroad Days staples — the Hobo Picnic and bonfire — have been canceled because of the pandemic. The Hobo Picnic has taken place the Thursday before the festival, while the bonfire was held the following night.
Railroad Days will be held from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
A parade will kickoff the festivities at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 19. The parade route is scheduled to begin at A.V. Germano Hall in Derry Borough and proceed across Veterans Memorial Bridge.
According to a post on the Railroad Days Facebook page, event organizers are still seeking participants to march in Saturday’s parade. Those interested in taking part are asked to comment or leave a message on the Facebook page.
Food, craft and sales vendors will be on hand during the two-day event and will be located on South Chestnut Street and East Second Avenue.
Live entertainment is slated to perform on the main stage, located in the First Commonwealth Bank parking lot beside Mossback Park. The parking area will contain chairs and picnic tables that will be spread apart to maintain social distancing.
A couple of the top headliners to perform include The Steel City Yacht Club and The Andy Davis Band. The Steel City Yacht Club is scheduled to perform at 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 19, and the Andy Davis Band is set to take the stage 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 20.
Pandemic safety precautions and guidelines will be in place during the festival, and hand sanitizer will be available at vendor booths. In addition, signs will placed throughout area reminding the public of safety guidelines and precautions.
The public will not be permitted to access the municipal building’s restrooms during the festival. However, portable toilets will be provided.
The caboose gift shop will be open to the public under social distancing guidelines. Masks will also be encouraged to wear.
Before the pandemic hit, it was commonplace to see real life hobos at previous Railroad Days.
The former King of the Hobos, “Red Bird Express,” whose real name is Karl Teller, has taken in previous Railroad Days on his way home to eastern Pennsylvania from the National Hobo Convention in Britt, Iowa. Past Railroad Days guests have also included hobos known as “Virginia Slim,” “Penny Pincher” and “Perry.”
As many as 20 hobos have taken part in past events. The hobos were forced to find a different local gathering space after Sugar Bear’s Discount Store closed after 16 years in business in 2015. The popular store had served hangout for the hobos during Railroad Days, to the point of owner John Dickey calling himself an unofficial hobo. Dickey and Teller kept in touch between Railroad Days visits by writing letters to each other; Teller’s letters came by way of postcards cut from cereal boxes.
Derry Railroad Days began in 1990 as a way to recognize and preserve the railroad heritage of eastern Westmoreland County, especially Derry Station.
Originally known as Derry Station, Derry Borough was formed in 1852 specifically to serve the Pennsylvania Railroad. Derry’s location was ideal for a major railroad station because of its access to water, as it sits on top of a slight summit along the railroad right-of-way. During the late 1800s, the borough boasted four hotels, mostly to suit railroad workers, a roundhouse where locomotives would receive daily maintenance, and a massive railroad yard. In the 1920s, construction on a new set of tracks set to bypass Latrobe and Greensburg began and was never completed.
For more on Derry Railroad Days, visit the event’s Facebook page.
