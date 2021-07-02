Couples planning to announce their wedding anniversaries in the Latrobe Bulletin are offered these guidelines.
Recent photos are used with 50th, 60th, 65th and 70th anniversaries and over. A 5-by-7 color close-up with light background reproduces best.
Digital photos must be emailed to lb.society@verizon.net as a .jpg attachment, at least 200 resolution and 4 inches wide by 6 inches deep. (If the resolution is below 200, we need a larger photo.)
A write-up without photo is used for anniversaries of less than 50 years.
Include honorees’ names, town or township where they reside, date and place of marriage, her maiden name and where she was from, type of celebration/ when/ where, children’s names and towns/ townships where they reside, number of grandchildren/ great-grandchildren, and what both did before retirement/ years of service. There is no charge for the news item/photo.
Daytime (before 10 a.m.) phone number of person submitting information must be included in case of questions. Email information / recent photo to lb.society@verizon.net or mail to Lifestyles Editor Louise F. Fritz, Latrobe Bulletin, P.O. Box 111, Latrobe, PA 15650-0111, or drop off in the mail-slot next to the Bulletin front door, 1211 Ligonier St.
