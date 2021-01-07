The Animal Friends of Westmoreland board of directors and founder Candy Valentino recently announced the selection of Kelli Brisbane as the organization’s new executive director. After an 18-month search to fill the position, Brisbane of Hempfield Township, began her new role in December.
“I’m tremendously honored to have been selected for such an important role, at such a pivotal time,” Brisbane said in a news release. “I’m eager to learn from the founder, board of directors, current staff and volunteers, to build upon the work and success that has already been established.”
Brisbane will be responsible for overseeing programs and laying out the strategic plan for the organization. Other key duties include fundraising, acquiring grants, donor and sponsor contributions, as well as marketing and community outreach.
Although the responsibilities of the role are not new, this position is. Candy Valentino, the nonprofit’s founder, has served as CEO since the organization’s inception in 2006, not as a paid staff member but as a volunteer. After selling her Pittsburgh-based company and relocating to Arizona in December 2019, she knew having someone lead and direct the non-profit full time would be absolutely necessary to grow and expand the organization as she envisioned. Valentino will continue to serve with the board.
“Expanding our leadership team and securing an executive director was my number goal going into 2020. Although COVID delayed those plans, I believe everything happens for a reason and we truly couldn’t be more thrilled to have Kelli on board. I know she will do incredible things as she continues our mission, grows our reach and expands our impact in the community,” Valentino said,
Brisbane boasts six years of nonprofit experience at Westmoreland Cultural Trust, as the director of corporate engagement and events. She managed a team of more than 100 volunteers, and forged relationships with donors, sponsors and supporters of the Trust. She also helped grow the arts and culture scene by creating new events and initiatives to support local artists and musicians in Westmoreland County.
Brisbane said creating Westmoreland Cultural Trust’s Art in the Alley, Incubator for the Arts, Wings Across Westmoreland and Greensburg Music Fest, was one of her prouder accomplishments. Her proudest accomplishment is shared with her husband, Dashiel Harster, as parents to their 12-year-old son, Luke, and their 15-year-old, semi blind/deaf and diapered dog, Jaxon.
Brisbane currently serves on the executive board of directors of Westmoreland Arts & Heritage Festival, as board secretary. She and her family moved back home to the area in 2013, from New York City, where she was a professional actress for nine years. She was also company manager of the famous Flying Karamazov Brothers in New York, in addition to working as a corporate event planner on Fifth Avenue at LVMH for Givenchy Fragrance Brands.
Animal Friends of Westmoreland has directly rescued, rehabilitated and rehomed thousands of animals since inception in the community and indirectly touched thousands more through their programs.
“Like other nonprofits in 2020, we have faced many challenges due to COVID-19. Volunteer illness and pandemic concern attributed to less volunteering hours which resulted in an increase of staff hours needed to provide care for the 150-plus animals at our facilities,” Valentino said. “We also experienced an increased need for our programs and services due (to) financial hardships in the community and having to cancel all in-person fundraising events and initiatives (which account for more than half of our annual budget), it was by far our most challenging year.
“The animals continue to need our care and services despite this pandemic, and we will do everything that we can to find them a forever home more now than ever,” vice president Jessica Rafferty added.
“No matter what is going on in the world, our pets are here to give us unconditional love. We need that now more than ever,” Brisbane said.
Brisbane said she looking forward to leading the team as they prepare for the future, expand programs and introduce new outreach opportunities.
The Adoption Center is located at 216 Depot St., Youngwood and Farm Sanctuary is located in Latrobe.
The Animal Friends of Westmoreland is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization and relies on donations, sponsorships and other support from community residents and businesses.
