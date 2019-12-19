Would you like to double your ability to help save the life of a trauma patient? If your blood type is O-, O+, A- or B-, you have the right type to make a Power Red donation.
This type of donation uses an automated process that separates your red blood cells from the other blood components, then safely and comfortably returns your plasma and platelets to you.
This donation procedure takes about 30 minutes compared to a whole blood donation which typically takes less than 10 minutes. These red cells help trauma and surgery patients, those undergoing organ transplants, women experiencing complications from childbirth, and people with anemia.
There are some requirements which must be met – First, is the right blood type! Second, if you are a male, you must be at least 5’1” and weigh at least 130 pounds, and if you are a female, you must be at least 5’5” and at least weigh 150 pounds. I know that this looks backward – but it is correct, and the simple explanation without going into detail is body mass. If you meet this requirement, then you are a great candidate for a Power Red donation.
If you have already scheduled an appointment to make a whole blood donation on Dec. 31 at Excela Square at Frick Hospital, or Jan. 2 at Excela Square Latrobe and would like to change your appointment from a whole blood donation, to a Power Red donation, you can either go online and make the change, or call 1-800-RED-CROSS.
If you have yet to schedule and you meet these requirements, please consider scheduling a Power Red donation.
Cletus McConville
Account Manager –
Donor Recruitment
Westmoreland, Fayette, Armstrong Counties
American Red Cross, Greater Alleghenies Region
