To the Lifestyles Editor:
Thomas B. Anderson American Legion Post 515 will celebrate 100 years on Saturday, March 14.
The past commanders of Post 515 set up the birthday celebration every year. Some of the members have 50, 60 or 70 years of continued membership at the post. National headquarters in Indianapolis, Indiana, sends a certificate for that member to the current post commander. This year Commander Barry Novosel welcomes any of these members in attendance to a dinner served by the post, where these certificates are photographed with the member for post history.
Also, the committee awards a Civic Award. This year the recipient is Scoutmaster James Jackson of Troop 311.
RSVP must be in to the secretary by March 2 for the food count. The meal is $15 for non-awardees. Meat, vegetable, potato, salad and beverage will be served. A cash bar is set up from 4 to 5 p.m., and dinner is slated for 5 p.m. Awards and music by David Ridilla will follow.
RSVP to Randy C. Miller at 724-757-2916 by March 2.
Thank you sincerely,
Randy C.Miller,
Post 515 past commander and 2019-20 secretary
