American Legion Auxiliary Thomas B. Anderson Unit 515 will celebrate its 98th anniversary at its next monthly meeting Monday, March 9, at the American Legion Post 515 home in Latrobe.
There will be a catered luncheon at 12:30 p.m. promptly. The cost for all members will be $10 per person. Reservations are required by calling Carol Greenawalt at 724-532-1993 or 724-537-8417 by Sunday, March 1.
The announcements are among those made at Unit 515’s February meeting, called to order by Janet Penrose, president.
Chaplain Kathy Roble led the opening prayer. The minutes of the previous meeting read by Mary Pescatore, recording secretary, and the treasury report given by Greenawalt were all approved as read to be filed for audit.
Reports from committees followed:
Cards and Visiting chair Donna Rodgers said she sent a sympathy card to the family of the late Doreen Pevarnik. A memorial service was conducted at McCabe Funeral Home, Derry, for the deceased member.
Community Service reporter Joan Tua participated in making valentines for the veterans at the Latrobe Center for Active Adults.
Education’s Mary Jo Fromme said, “All members should spread the word about the scholarships that are available to our youth. The information can be found on the website of the American Legion.org. Some scholarships are the Children of Warriors National Presidents Scholarship, the Spirit of Youth Scholarship, Non-Traditional Student Scholarship, the James H. Parke Scholarship and the Samsung American Legion Scholarship (ALA Girls State Program Scholarship).”
Girls State and Juniors — Penrose reported the Latrobe unit has a girl interested in attending this year’s Girls State Program in June. She has submitted her fee of $100 and her application to attend. Penrose added, “We are very pleased to have a student attend from our unit.”
Legislative reporter Rodgers focused on “legislation introduced to identify locations on the National Mall for a memorial honoring veterans of the global war on terrorism. The three possible locations are the Korean, the Vietnam and World World II memorials. Approximately 4.8 million veterans and 67,000 active duty personnel have served in the global war on terrorism. An estimated 7,000 U.S. service members have been killed and nearly 53,000 wounded.” She also talked about a recent release from the Department of Environmental Protection, PennDOT and Keep America Beautiful that shows “there are some major expenses that could be cut if we all just paid a little more attention to our own behaviors. PennDOT spends $13 million a year on picking up litter along our highways. Various cities collectively spend more than $68 million to keep PA Beautiful. That means there is the potential for PennDOT to put another $13 million into paving or plowing or replacing guardrails if they didn’t have to spend it on picking up trash.”
Irene Hoyle reported that state Rep. Joe Petrarca (D-55th)announced a total of 24 fire and emergency medical service companies are getting state grants totaling $317,598. Indiana University of Pennsylvania and St. Vincent College received a total of $45,000 in grants designed to raise awareness of and prevent sexual assaults.
Membership — Greenawalt noted Unit 515 has 112 paid members with “approximately 30 members not paid to date.” A reminder letter has been sent to the delinquent members.
Greenawalt announced the unit has accepted three new members: Patricia Hoffman, Candi Smoker and Lynda Butler.
National Security — Mary Lou Daughenbaugh explained “the first Women’s Patriotic Conference on National Defense was held in Washington, D.C., in February 1925. In 1951, the American Legion Auxiliary withdrew from the 26th annual Women’s Conference on National Defense. The American Legion Auxiliary Awareness Assembly held in Washington, D.C., in 1981 replaced the Women’s Forum on National Security. There are three objectives in the National Security Program. Objective One is to support the needs of military service members and their families. Objective two is to assist military spouses in obtaining and maintaining employment. Objective three is to support the National Security Program of the American Legion. Getting involved in the Citizens Corps Council or completing a Community Emergency Response Training course are two ideas. May is National Security Month.”
Correspondence was received from Regina Hipple regarding the Southwestern Veterans Hospital/Santa’s Workshop, thanking Unit 515 for the monetary donation to support the Veterans Program. Hipple said they were able to help 245 veterans at Christmas.
