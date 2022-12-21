Members of the American Legion Auxiliary Byers-Tosh Unit 267 of Ligonier placed wreaths of remembrance to honor the veterans laid to rest at 16 Ligonier Valley cemeteries.
The wreaths will remain through the Christmas season and be collected by mid January. Each wreath includes a message so visitors to the cemetery will know veterans of our past are not forgotten.
“As members of the American Auxiliary organization, we are called to serve and we respect our country and the service of those who defend our freedoms,” added Carol Wolford, ALA committee chair. “This annual recognition of veterans of our past expands the awareness and gratitude of all veterans’ commitment to preserve our way of life.”
These cemeteries include deceased veterans of family names well known to the people of Ligonier Valley and served in the U.S. military as far back as the Revolutionary War to present.
The Ligonier Valley Cemetery proudly remembers two Medal of Honor recipients and native sons — Civil War veteran Pvt. John C. Ewing of Ligonier and Army Staff Sgt. Alvin P. Cary of Laughlintown. An individual wreath was laid on each of these gravesites.
Ewing, who served in the U.S. Army, was honored for “extraordinary heroism on 2 April 1865, while serving with Company E, 211th Pennsylvania Infantry, in action at Petersburg, Virginia, for capture of the flag.”
Cary, also of the U.S. Army, was honored for “conspicuous gallantry and intrepidity at the risk of his life, above and beyond the call of duty, 23 August 1944 as he went on a one-man grenade-throwing spree to take out a German stronghold in France.”
The Byers-Tosh American Legion Post 267, located at 109 Kelly St., Ligonier, welcomes veterans, sons of veterans and family members of veterans to join the American Legion family organizations. For other information and an application, contact Byers-Tosh American Legion Post 267.
