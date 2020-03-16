The following statement was released Friday evening by Westmoreland Cultural Trust spokeswoman Jennifer Benford:
“The safety and health of our patrons, staff and artists remains the top priority of Westmoreland Cultural Trust. At this time, all shows at The Palace Theatre from March 14 to April 4 have been postponed. We are working with promoters and tours to secure new dates for the performances. Once confirmed, an updated email will be sent to ticket-holders with the rescheduled dates and ticketing options. Patrons should retain their original tickets as they will be honored for the new date.
“We will continue to closely monitor current recommendations from U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Pennsylvania Department of Health for updates and news on changing circumstances in regards to COVID-19.
“Patrons may call the box office at 724-836-8000 with any questions. Updates can be found on The Palace Theatre website at www.thepalacetheatre.org and at https://www.thepalacetheatre.org/westmoreland-cultural-trust/coronavirus/
“Westmoreland Cultural Trust is a 501©(3) nonprofit organization whose mission is to stimulate cultural and economic development in the Westmoreland County region, to promote the performing arts; preserve and enhance the region’s assets for the benefit of the community.”
* * *
In an email received Friday afternoon, Westmoreland Cultural Trust said:
“The shows listed below have been postponed at this time. The tours/organizations and Westmoreland Cultural Trust are working to secure a new date for these postponed performances at The Palace Theatre. Original tickets will be honored for the new date, once established.
“Postponed performances:
“WESTMORELAND SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA’S ‘IRISH RHAPSODY’ March 14 – NEW DATE TBD (to be determined)
“MASTERCHEF JUNIOR LIVE! March 20 – NEW DATE TBD
“NEAL MCCOY March 21 – RESCHEDULED FOR JUNE 28 at 7 p.m.
“RAIN: A TRIBUTE TO THE BEATLES March 24 – NEW DATE TBD
“RIVER CITY BRASS’ LATIN FIESTA April 4 – NEW DATE TBD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.