Andrew Albright has recently joined the Adelphoi foster care and adoption team in the Washington, Pennsylvania, office.
He will oversee the certification of foster families, maintain compliance with all regulations pertaining to foster children and families, and ensure the safety of every child who enters care.
Albright holds a bachelor’s degree in sociology from the University of Pittsburgh and “brings much experience in foster care and child welfare to his new supervisor position with Adelphoi,” according to the Latrobe (Unity Township) headquarters.
He has previously held positions with The Bradley Center, Washington County Children and Youth Social Services, and Blueprints.
Adelphoi is looking for families who are interested in “helping children and teenagers strengthen their connections to family and their community as they become our next generation of neighbors, co-workers and parents.”
Visit www.adelphoifoster.org or call 1-800-KID-5928 for further information.
